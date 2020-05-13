URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old who allegedly shot a man during a cannabis deal has been arrested.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force found Quentin Hymon in Champaign late Monday afternoon and arrested him on a warrant issued earlier in the day after he had been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the afternoon of April 10, Hymon allegedly shot an 18-year-old Rantoul man in the back in the 1000 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim was hospitalized for a couple of days, then released.
Rietz said neighbors told police that witnesses saw the victim holding four or five $20 bills in his hand and talking with two males. The trio was having a disagreement, she said, and one man pulled a gun, shot the man holding the cash, then got in a silver vehicle and sped off.
Police found six bullet casings and a magazine containing rounds that matched the spent casings on the ground near where the victim was shot.
The victim told police he had communicated with someone on Snapchat who wanted to buy cannabis and arranged to meet the men.
The would-be customers demanded the cannabis, but when the man said he didn’t have any, one of the pair pulled a gun. The victim handed over money, which he then tried to snatch back. In the process of struggling over the cash, the man was shot in the back.
Police were led to Hymon through the vehicle in which he left, Rietz said. Only he has been criminally charged.
Because of the seriousness of the charge, Hymon, a juvenile who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, is automatically prosecuted as an adult. He is on parole from juvenile prison for felony retail theft, Rietz said.
If convicted of the shooting, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
He’s being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond and is due back in court May 22 for a probable-cause hearing.