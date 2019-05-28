RANTOUL — Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its three-film Movies in the Park summer series for 2019.
All of the movies are shown at dusk on Friday nights:
• June 14 — “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
• July 12 — “Captain Marvel.”
• Aug. 9 — “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
All will be shown at Willow Pond Golf Course.
For more information on sponsoring one or all three of these movies, which are presented to the public at no cost, call (217) 893-3323 or email dir@rantoulchamber.com.
The chamber office is located at 120 E. Sangamon Ave.