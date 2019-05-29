Learning how to use QuickBooks Desktop will be the second in the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce series, “Getting to Know Your Money Well.”
The program will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Rantoul Business Center. It will be co-hosted with the Small Business Development Center of Champaign County.
It is free to attend. A lunch will be available for a fee. RSVP prior to June 3 at dir@rantoulchamber.com
The event is open to everyone from any area, and membership in the RACC is not a requirement.
The seminar is designed to give a better understanding of QuickBooks accounting software for your own business or your employer’s company. It is geared toward those who are new to or just starting out with QuickBooks.