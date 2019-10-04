RANTOUL — Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural trick or treating/trunk or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. A costume contest is also planned.
Chamber members are eligible to bring their vehicles or tents downtown as a way to hand out marketing material along with candy while they meet or reconnect with the residents of the community.
Non-members are also invited in the hopes that they join the chamber.
The event will be held in the block of Sangamon Avenue between Garrard and Tanner/Kentucky. Only vehicles participating in the trunk or treat will have access to the area. If the event should outgrow the space, the chamber will consider expanding the blocked section to Century Boulevard.
Businesses that would like to participate are asked to hang a chamber-sponsored flyer in their storefront window, connect the event to their Facebook page as a co-host and contact Chamber Director Amanda Vickery to reserve a space.
The chamber will also host a costume contest and hand out candy from 5 to 7 p.m. Downtown merchants are asked to let Vickery know so their locations can be put on the map.