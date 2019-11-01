RANTOUL — Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at The Linden Banquet Center.
“This is our second-largest event of the year and is a great networking opportunity, not to mention a great time,” Executive Director Amanda Vickery said.
She said the chamber is trying some new things for the year. What the chamber is working on and new implementations for the year will be discussed.
The night will start with cocktail hour and browsing for the silent auction.
Awards will be presented for Citizen of the Year, Marv Remmers Volunteer of the Year, Educator of the Year and Business and New Business of the Year.
People are encouraged to nominate someone for recognition of the awards by visiting the chamber website — rantoulchamber.com — or stopping at the chamber office for a form.
The Community Foundation of Rantoul will also present its fall 2019 grant recipients.
Every year the chamber puts together baskets for its silent auction with items donated by local businesses. Businesses that wish to donate may choose to do an entire basket, partner with another business on a basket, contribute toward a specific basket, or provide a monetary donation and a basket will be made for the contributor.
People are asked to RSVP by Nov. 1 if they plan to attend.