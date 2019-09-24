RANTOUL — The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce has begun an initiative to showcase local schools by hosting a Teacher and Class of the Month.
The initiative was created to promote group effort and teamwork.
This initiative softly ran September, and more than 40 submissions were received. The winning T & C for September is Dr. Joni White’s class at J.W. Eater Junior. High School.
The chamber will choose a winning Teacher and Class on the third Thursday of every month.
Submissions should be returned on the third Tuesday of every month to be considered. Submissions can be emailed to dir@rantoulchamber.com or dropped in our mailbox at 120 E. Sangamon Ave. Rantoul.
The winning teacher and class for the month will receive a pizza party from Papa Johns.
Contact the chamber office with questions at 217-893-3323 or dir@rantoulchamber.com. You can also follow the chamber on Facebook @Rantoulareachamber for updates and Chamber news.