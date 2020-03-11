URBANA — A new Champaign County treasurer was set to be on the job Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night, the county board confirmed Chairman Giraldo Rosales’ appointment of Marisol Hughes, a 51-year-old accountant, to take over for Laurel Prussing, the elected treasurer who resigned Jan. 31.
Hughes, whom Rosales chose from about a dozen applicants, was sworn in at a special board session Tuesday. She will serve as treasurer until Nov. 30, Rosales said.
Voters will choose a treasurer in November to finish the rest of Prussing’s four-year term, and Rosales said Hughes is likely to be the slated Democrat running for that office.
Hughes, who lives in Champaign, is bilingual and a native of Ecuador. She holds bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in auditing and has worked as a self-employed CPA and in other accounting and bookkeeping jobs.
Hughes thanked the board and told members she wants to hear from them.
“I am very grateful to be here, and be a part of this wonderful community that has been so welcoming,” she said.
Rosales said Hughes will be the first Latina to serve as county treasurer.
She will have the upcoming months leading up to the election to prove her abilities in the treasurer’s office, he said.