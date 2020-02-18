Census 2020: Village officials urge residents to be counted

RANTOUL — Next month, households can expect to receive mail asking residents to fill out a nine-question Census form either via internet or paper.
Those households that don’t fill out the form can expect a visit from a census worker.
Sixty census workers are expected to be hired for Rantoul alone. In Champaign County, they will be paid $20.50 an hour.
As of last week, no one had signed up to do census work in Rantoul, said Mayor Chuck Smith, who is urging people to complete the census and consider signing up to be a census-taker so an adequate count can be made.
Smith is pretty confident Rantoul’s population has grown significantly from the 13,000 figure shown on the signs entering the village. More people means more federal money to help those in need, he said.
“I know that we’re greater than 13,000. I would like that sign when you come into town to say at least 15,000,” Smith said. “If you can imagine an additional 2,000 people at $1,400 apiece (reimbursement), the impact it would have on our total budget to help people in need in our community.”
Rantoul receives $330,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to go toward services ranging from rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes, social services, dental care for children, drug-rehabilitation, intervention for families and even infrastructure work such as a street projects on Sangamon Avenue and Willow Pond Road.
Ken Turner, Rantoul community development director, said the money received is figured on a per-capita basis and on the rate of poverty in a community.
The poverty income line for a family of four is $24,755 a year. Rantoul has a poverty rate of 20 percent compared to 14 percent in the state and 13 percent nationwide.
Much of the local population influx appears to be in the Hispanic community.
Nelson Cuevas, director of Cultivadores Latino Center, said he agrees the Hispanic population has grown in Rantoul in recent years.
He said the availability of blue-collar jobs and a stable environment are primary reasons more Hispanics are moving to town.
“In spite of whatever anyone else says, from where many of them come from, Rantoul is a place that is safe for their children,” Cuevas said, adding he has seen a large increase in the Hispanic population.
He said many Hispanics began by buying mobile homes at Heritage Estates and are now moving on up.
“I would say a good portion have now become homeowners,” Cuevas said. “You’ve got a lot of people buying homes here in different areas — Southpointe area, Golfview area, Clark Street, (U.S.) 136 through where County Market is at, Winding Lane.
“A lot of Latinos are no longer purchasing trailer homes. They’re actually purchasing homes in Rantoul.”
Cultivadores offers an after-school day care program, a counseling service and a food pantry, and numbers in all of them have tripled, Cuevas said.
Smith said he can also tell Rantoul’s population has climbed by looking at the increase in business activity, sales tax and utility usage.
Smith said it is important to get an accurate count of Rantoul’s population — Hispanics included. But he said some might be fearful their legal status would be in jeopardy. Cuevas agreed.
But Smith said the census is not allowed to ask whether a person is in the country legally.
“It has nothing to do with removing people,” Smith said. “That’s not what this is all about. We’re providing services to people in town, but our ultimate goal is to be reimbursed for those services, too, but if (they) don’t get counted, you don’t get reimbursed.”
Smith is asking the public to volunteer as census takers or tell others so they might volunteer.
“If you like to walk, you like to meet people, you like to converse,” it would be a good job, said Smith, who said he had considered doing the work himself.
Census takers have to be at least 18 years of age. They will be designated an area of town to work and can do so at their own pace. Once an area is finished, another area will be designated.
Census forms are mailed out in mid-March. Census takers will be trained in April and then go into the field in May to those homes that have filled out a census form.
The census form received in the mail will have a 12-digit code the recipient can use online to complete. Those who don’t wish to fill it out online may request a paper form or they can do it by phone.
Those who do not fill out their form will get five reminders by mail and eventually be visited by a census taker.
Gabriel Lewis, planner with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, said people can apply for a census job by going online to 2020census.gov./jobs or call 1-855-job2020.
“We are working with the village of Rantoul and Rantoul City Schools to make computers available to do the census if they don’t have (the internet) at home. Also at the library, there are computers,” Lewis said.