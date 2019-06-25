RANTOUL — High school students from several states were back in Rantoul last week helping wherever they could as part of the Catholic Heart Workcamp.
The high school volunteers in the program visit various towns. Among the area communities getting volunteer help were Rantoul and Champaign-Urbana.
Sleeping accommodations weren’t glamorous. Students slept on air mattresses at St. Thomas More High School.
Locally, the volunteers helped at Seek and Find thrift shop, Hope Meadows and other locations.
Last Wednesday, five youngsters, with adult leader Dana Deters of Seneca, Kan., were tagging clothes at Seek and Find — one of the skills they learned during five days of working there.
Each year is a new stop for the volunteers and leaders. Deters said last year, her group traveled to Oklahoma City, and two years ago it was Milwaukee.
“We take a charter bus. We go as far as one bus driver can take us,” Deters said.
Catholic Heart volunteers have been coming to the C-U area for the past 12 years. Rantoul and Champaign-Urbana are among of the 45 different U.S. cities the group visits as part of its mission.
Volunteers typically got up at 6:15 a.m. Breakfast was at 7:30, and by 8:45 a.m., they were at their work sites. Lunch is served about noon, and the volunteers worked until about 3 p.m. Then they headed back to St. Thomas More, where the volunteers joined in prayer sessions and ate dinner. They spent the rest of the night praying and enjoying free time.
While parents might have trouble getting their teenagers to work around the house, there was no problem with that among those who showed up at Seek and Find.
“They love doing it; it’s a lot of fun,” Deters said.
The volunteers bused in on Sunday and headed home Friday morning. Volunteers in the local camp hail from a number of parishes outside of Illinois. The Seek and Find group included volunteers from Kansas and Michigan. Nationally more than 14,000 volunteers take part.
Deters said the Catholic Heart Workcamps has been around for about 30 years.
The work benefits both the giver and the receiver.
“We tell them, ‘Interact with the people; get to know their story and realize how they impact people,’” Deters said. “Some people are ... painting houses. If it’s an elderly person, it’s the only visitor they get, so it brightens their day. I think parents would be really impressed by how kids act — how they get out and work.”
On Thursday night the director of Seek and Find and the other groups helped by the Catholic Heart volunteers were invited to attend a service at St. Thomas More.
“We give a program at the school, and they let the kids know how they’ve impacted people,” Deters said.
Kalea Nippert, a teen from Manhattan, Kan., said they had been kept busy all week.
At Seek and Find “we painted two back walls on Monday and Tuesday. We’ve been sorting and tagging clothing and bringing it out to the floor. We laid foam tiles in the back room and moved a bunch of shelves to help them set up their new workspace as well as clean and sweep floors,” Nippert said.
She said she has enjoyed the work.
“I just like helping out and volunteering for people who are less fortunate than myself” and getting to meet new friends, she said.
Another teen, Tyler Brunner from Kalamazoo, Mich., said he didn’t realize how much work was involved in running a thrift shop.
“I didn’t understand all the behind-the-scenes work,” he said.
Another surprise is “how much it means for some people; the littlest things you can do and how much it helps them. Doing these things for them so they can have other time to focus more in the store ... just gives them more time to interact with their customers.”
He said the work involved reorganizing clothing, color coding and making sure the price tags were facing out.
Lisa Heiser of rural Fisher — a Seek and Find board member who volunteers at the thrift store — was there for the store manager, who was gone for the week.
Heiser said she teaches at Eastlawn Elementary in Rantoul and always wanted to do this kind of work. So when Mike Roberts announced he was going to start the thrift store, Heiser volunteered.
She appreciates the work done by the Catholic Heart volunteers.
“It’s amazing to come and see them be a part of it, and it’s amazing because of all the work they get done,” Heiser said. “They got so many clothes out for us that we never would have been able to get out, and to see their excitement and to know they’ve got experience. They know how to tag clothes, and they know how to work in a retail setting.”