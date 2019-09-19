CHAMPAIGN — One more signal that summer is on its way out for the year: Community flu-shot clinics will get under in a few weeks.
Both Carle and Christie Clinic will be offering walk-in and drive-thru opportunities for flu shots without an appointment.
Flu shots are recommended for nearly everyone 6 months or older in advance of flu season. Those who are allergic to the flu vaccine or its ingredients are advised to talk to their physicians.
All of Carle’s Champaign-Urbana flu-shot clinics will be held at its North Annex, 810 W. Anthony Drive, Urbana, on the following dates and times:
— Drive-thru clinics: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 12; noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 13.
— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 19 to Nov. 24.
— 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 15 to Nov. 26.
— Carle Mattoon on Hurst: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17.
— Carle Tuscola and Danville flu clinics: Dates and times to be announced soon.
Christie Clinic will offer flu shots at its branch at 1801 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, as follows:
— Drive-thru: 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 21.
— 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 and Nov. 9.
— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 and 22; and Nov. 5, 12 and 19.
— 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5.
Christie Clinic will hold four additional flu-shot clinics from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at 3545 N. Vermilion St., Danville; 1001 Commercial Drive, Mahomet; 300 N. Main St., Tuscola; and 209 W. Borman Drive, Rantoul.