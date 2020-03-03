RANTOUL — Modern times present different challenges for educators. With the legalization of recreational cannabis, Rantoul Township High School educators noticed more students smelling of pot. The continued using of vaping materials also presents a concern.
Assistant Principal Brooke Billings said students haven’t necessarily been using cannabis before school but have been around those who have. One good thing: The problem seems to have tapered off in recent weeks.
“It’s always kind of been an issue,” Billings said. “I don’t know if we could say we’ve seen an influx of it.”
Billings said the problem was more significant when classes resumed after Christmas break. It appears to have tapered off in the last month.
“I think we have to be more mindful how we address it now,” Billings said, noting that cannabis smell causes disruptions among students and staff. “Kids aren’t able to focus. Everybody wants to talk about it. The teacher is then concerned.”
Amy Jones, dean of students for sophomores and juniors, said it could be any disruption, not just pot.
“If it’s disturbing enough that the teacher notices it or the kids notice it, whether it’s a pot odor or body odor, ... if it’s the drug smell it goes down to administration. If it’s more of a body odor, it usually goes to a social worker.”
“Sometimes it’s just their coat. If they remove their coat or backpack, we keep them in the office or put them in a bag or spray them with Febreze or send them on their way. We’ve had (some cases) that even when they take their coat off, it’s still imbedded in their clothing. We call their parent ... and explain what’s going on” and that the student needs to go home and change clothes.
Billings said they don’t want to keep students out of school any longer than necessary.
“What we’ve found, ... kids are smelling like (cannabis) because they’re in contact with it in the car. ... ‘So and so gave me a ride to school.’ Not necessarily a mom or a dad but maybe a friend of a friend or a sibling or a cousin.”
Jones said most students are “up front” and honest about where it came from.
“They’re like, ‘I rode in the car and it definitely smelled,’ or ‘Last night my backpack was at my cousin’s,’” Jones said.
Billings said when a student comes in the front doors at the school, the wind blows the odor through the halls, “and all of a sudden everyone is like, ‘Woah!’
“It’s a vacuum around here.”
The vaping problem
Educators are also seeing an influx in vaping pens and jewels. Vaping is restricted to those 21 and older.
“There’s a concern for their safety, and we explain that to the kids if they’re ever found with one or reported to have seen with one,” there will be consequences, Billings said. “They’re just having a hard time connecting: ‘Well, that won’t happen to me.’”
Others say, “’I don’t do it that often,’” Jones said, adding that it has a fruity smell, so young people think it can’t be hurting them.
“If it’s not one thing, it’s something else,” Billings said. “There’s always something that’s targeted to our kids.”
Added Jones, “No matter how many rules are put in place, ... they just find a way to get it or do it or try it because it’s the cool thing to do.”