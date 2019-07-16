RANTOUL — Individuals interested in serving on the Rantoul Township High School board may apply to fill a vacant seat on the board.
The board is looking for a responsible and qualified individual to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Doug Jordahl.
Candidates must reside in the RTHS district and submit a letter of interest to the district office by Monday, July 22.
The letter should contain the number of years the candidate has lived in the district, educational background, job history, educational involvement and any prior experience with boards.
The board of education is planning to conduct interviews with potential candidates during the last week of July and to seat the new board member at a special board meeting Monday, Aug. 5.
Contact the district office for more information at 217-892-6001.