POTOMAC — There are a few new things buzzing at the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders’ butterfly garden, beside the pollinators.
Armstrong art students, under the instruction of Jennifer Heidrick, made clay identification signs for the plants, using their recently acquired kiln.
Participating were second-grader Hadley Ackerman, fourth-grader Ashlyn Ackerman, sixth-graders Makenna Ackerman and Aiden Blackford, ninth-graders and Kaylee and Kelsey Blackford,
— Also new to the garden is a sign detailing the history of the spot, which was previously the site of various Potomac businesses.
Tom and Richard Prillaman, former residents of Potomac and sons of Jack Prillaman, provided a photo of their father’s business, as well as some history, for the sign.
— The book club will discuss “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover for its next meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Potomac Public Library.
The book’s description reads: “Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, Tara Westover was 17 the first time she set foot in a classroom. Her family was so isolated from mainstream society that there was no one to ensure the children received an education, and no one to intervene when one of Tara’s older brothers became violent.
“When another brother got himself into college, Tara decided to try a new kind of life. Her quest for knowledge transformed her, taking her over oceans and across continents, to Harvard and to Cambridge University. Only then would she wonder if she’d traveled too far, if there was still a way home.”
Book club is open to everyone.
— Armstrong-Ellis Grade School staff will be observing All in the Jeans week Sept. 30-Oct. 4.
Their donations to breast cancer awareness, research and treatment will allow them to wear jeans to work all week.
— Potomac Public Library will hold its Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 2, and Oct. 3.
There will be a children’s craft activity at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Those participating will have a chance to make “autumn leaf pop art.”
— The senior lunch will take place at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Potomac Church of Christ.
Judy Cox will host. Bring a side dish and an appetite for food and conversation. The public is invited.
— Thought for the week: “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” — Emily Bronte