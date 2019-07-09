POTOMAC — The butterfly garden in Potomac now has a “flower bed,” complete with a headboard and footboard.
The Bayer U.S. Crop Science site in Thomasboro recently donated pollinator-attracting flowers and the labor to plant them. The crew was led by Dinah Licht, site lead.
— The Potomac Church of the Nazarene will hold its VBS program, Ten Hut from 6-8 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Children ages 4 years through fifth grade are invited to attend.
Those interested may register online at the church’s Facebook page, and as an added incentive to register early, will be entered to win a Casey’s gift card if done by July 22.
— The book club has chosen “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris for its next discussion.
“2 Children for Sale” — the sign is a last resort. It sits on a farmhouse porch in 1931, but could be found anywhere in an era of breadlines.
Inspired by an actual newspaper photograph that stunned the nation, “Sold on a Monday” is a novel of love, redemption and the unexpected paths that bring us home.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the library. Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.
— The Potomac Public Library will have its Kindergarten Readiness activities from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. Also that day will be the summer reading program at 1:30 p.m.
A Lego Challenge for kids will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Adults are invited at 1:30 p.m. that day to do a craft making inspirational tiles, which will be hidden around the community for others to enjoy.
There will be a preschool time from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 18, and a movie for children at 1:30 p.m.
— Thought for the week: “Before you act, listen. Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticize, wait. Before you quit, try.” — William Arthur Ward
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com