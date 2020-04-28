One business that has to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic is the funeral home. The fact that funeral homes remain open does not mean business goes on as usual.
Royce Baier of Baier Family Funeral Services says almost everything has changed.
“It has totally changed; we have to meet all the requirements from the CDC and health department,” Baier said.
“We can hardly get into a nursing home to pick up a decedent. We have to wear mask, gloves, and they take our temperature.”
Leslie Lux of Lux Memorial Chapel said the behind-the scenes things have changed but day-to-day has mostly stayed the same.
“Operations have not changed in our daily life, perhaps less foot traffic, but more phone calls. We are, naturally, an essential business,” Lux said. “We still deal with families immediately, still make removals of loved ones from the hospital, home or even from out of state, still have burials in the cemetery.”
Lux said the main difference is how services are performed.
“The main difference is how the families have to curtail their services. At a time when their world may seem smaller and confusing, the families must find a new normal in not having the visitation or church service that would have given them closure,” Lux said.
Baier said his business is making special arrangements for families who want to have services.
“There are no visitations, but we are doing private viewings with immediate family with no more than 10 people,” Baier said. “For those 10 people, they should wear a mask, and they have to stay 10 feet apart.”
Baier is also offering a new service during the pandemic.
“We are doing live streaming for funeral and gravesite services that are sent directly to the family’s phones but that is not open to the generalpublic,” Baier said.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City has also been offering the live streams.
“We can offer it, but no one has jumped on that yet. They are keeping it private and will do celebration of life at a later date,”
Rosenbaum Funeral Home owner Michelle Rosenbaum said. “They have all come in already educated and made it easier to explain it. Everyone has been very cooperative, but it is very sad that we can’t hold traditional services for these families at this time.”
Lux said they her company is making changes to how services are being held.
“Families are coming in individually for private visitations, only those that have been sheltering in place together; then they wait in their car as the next person in the family comes in,” Lux said. “We are not having funeral services but limited to committals at the cemetery. We are also not using tents at the cemetery because of the health risk an enclosed area could entertain.”
Baier Family Funeral Services is being extra cautious when dealing with the deceased.
“The first question we ask is if they have COVID-19, but of course you don’t
always know. For everyone, we are wearing gloves and mask and extra
equipment,” Baier said. “We are using extra precautions with everyone.”
Lux also has been making changes in how they work with the deceased.
“Naturally there is more cleaning and disinfectant being used throughout the building,” Lux said. “Like all health care professionals, we are always concerned with contamination, be it COVID-19, tuberculosis, AIDS, etc., but we are well versed in protecting ourselves as we do our job.”
Lux said she is anxious to get back to normal.
“Closure is real; closure is a necessity. People find it in a number of ways. We hope that by having the service as close to traditional as possible we are giving our families the most value we possibly can,” Lux said. “Engaging in a celebration of life after the air has cleared will hopefully bring the final closure to our families. It’s a new world, but we all have old friends and neighbors, relatives near and far, and I truly believe that those bonds will become stronger than ever in the months to come.”
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston and Blurton homes in Hoopeston and Potomac have both instituted new restrictions following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government.
To read more about the restrictions, visit either www.anderson-funeral-home.com or www.blurtonfuneralhomes.com.
Ryan Anderson, owner of Anderson Funeral Home, said they’re trying to help families in any way they can as they’re working through their grief while staying within the guidelines that have been provided.
“We want to help them work through it in a meaningful way,” he said.
Anderson said the limit of 10 people makes offering funeral services difficult, so he said they’ve been encouraging clients to hold private services and then offering them the chance to come back at a later date to have a public visitation at no cost.
He said they are also utilizing webcasting to allow family members who might be ill or unable to attend to view the services remotely.
“We’re trying to use technology to kind of bridge that gap right now in a time when everyone can’t get together,” he said.
Matt Blurton, owner of Blurton Funeral Homes, said much of the infrastructure needed to offer more digital services and remote services for clients was already in place.
“We want to keep everyone safe,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have all that in place already.”
Blurton said they’ve also made an effort to offer to speak with clients over the phone or via email so they don’t need to come in to set up funeral arrangements.
Blurton said dealing with this situation is a learning process for everybody.
“As all this continues, we’ll just keep adapting. It seems like it changes every day,” he said. “We’re going at it one day at a time and hopefully things will start getting better.”
Jordan Crook of the Hoopeston Chronicle contributed to this article.