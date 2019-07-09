RANTOUL — The Microloan Committee of the Rantoul Village Board has recommended approval of a $30,000 loan to a downtown photography business.
Julie Kiefer, owner of Julie Kiefer Photography, 111 E. Sangamon Ave., requested the loan to repair damage to her building caused by falling bricks.
Three buildings in the block were damaged when bricks fell from the top of the Kiefer building in June 2018 and damaged awnings. Kiefer’s building as well as the neighboring House of Flowers building and a building to the west of Kiefer’s owned by Curtis and Cameshia McGhee were all damaged.
She said her goal is to expand her business to include local high school sports, marketing of sports guides, expand the design area of the studio, develop online ordering, grow the senior pictures market and develop commercial work.
The village board was asked to consider the request at Tuesday night’s study session — to be voted on the following Tuesday during the regular monthly meeting.
The loan would be paid back over five years at 2 percent interest with monthly payments of $525.85.