RANTOUL — Rantoul Business Center will be the setting for a program presented by representatives from State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office who will talk about the Secure Choice Retirement Program at a Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 26.
This will be the chamber’s first lunch and learn workshop of the year and will be titled, “Getting to Know Your Money Well.”
The representatives will be presenting information on the program, and answering questions.
All Illinois employers/businesses are welcome to attend. Membership in RACC is not required.
The Secure Choice Program will be mandatory for businesses that employ more than 25 people and do not currently offer retirement benefits for their employees.
There is no cost to enroll in the program for the employer, as it is entirely employee-funded. It is also free and open for employers to sign up who have less than 25 employees.
The Lunch and Learn program runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the auditorium of Rantoul Business Center.
RSVP at dir@rantoulchamber.com or call 217-893-3323.