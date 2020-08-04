RANTOUL — Bryce Morris had a heart for people, especially young people, according to those who knew him.
To many he was known as the man who owned and operated Morris Mufflers and More. To others he was board chairman of a local preschool. Others knew him as someone who was always ready with a story or a joke.
Mr. Morris died July 22. He was 77.
“His contribution was unparalleled from anyone I’ve seen in this town,” Fred Meek, his brother-in-law, said. “He was just on the go all the time.”
Mr. Morris was delighted when in his late 70s he became a grandfather last year.
“He looked forward to his trips over to Bloomington to see his granddaughter” and son and daughter-in-law, Meek said.
Good friend Rich Friemel marveled at how many people Mr. Morris knew.
Friemel and Mr. Morris were neighbors in Thomasboro and later in rural Rantoul. Mr. Morris came to visit Friemel after Friemel moved to Texas. They went out to eat, and Mr. Morris saw a couple of people he knew.
A few years later they went to Branson, Mo., and the same thing happened.
Friemel said his friend had quite a memory.
“He didn’t forget a name,” he said.
A Wisconsin native, Mr. Morris served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as an accounting specialist and was stationed at Chanute in Rantoul. He once quipped he was a 20-year man with the Air Force — “four in and 16 out.”
It was while he was in the Air Force that he met his future wife, Marlys.
Before opening Morris Mufflers and More in Rantoul, which he operated for 35 years, he ran the K-Mart Auto Department in Champaign for 8 1/2 years.
Jim Walbridge of Fisher worked with Mr. Morris at Morris Mufflers for 10 years starting in the late 1980s.
“We did a little bit of everything, a little brake work, engine work. We stayed busy from the minute we opened the door to the minute we shut it down and went home,” Walbridge said.
They didn’t always agree, but as a rule, Mr. Morris “was a real good guy to work with,” he said. “I don’t call many people friend, but he was. There was nothing I wouldn’t do for him or he for me for that matter.”
Walbridge said Mr. Morris had a kind heart, especially for people who were down on their luck. If someone said he couldn’t afford a repair, Mr. Morris would do the work and tell the customer to pay him when he could.
“He got burned very little,” Walbridge said. “He did carry a lot of people on account.”
Friemel said one of Mr. Morris’ former employees was “a cracker jack mechanic” who was a likeable fellow but had several arrests for driving under the influence. After one DUI arrest, the employee received a 45-year prison sentence.
But Mr. Morris kept in touch with his ex-employee and regularly visited or wrote to him in prison.
Mr. Morris was a person most people knew and liked.
“You’d have a hard time finding anybody who spoke ill of Bryce,” Walbridge said.
Active in his church, American Lutheran, he served on various boards and committees and participated in Bible studies and other church activities. He served as chairman of the church preschool board for 40 years, Friemel said.
“He always seemed to have energy to do things for other people, even though there were times I’m sure he might not have felt up to it.”
He was recognized as the Rantoul Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year.
Community Service Center is the home for the Rantoul food bank. Andy Kulczycki, CSC executive director, said Mr. Morris was a regular volunteer at the food bank for several years.
“He always had a smile on his face and was quick with a joke,” Kulczycki said. “He and Fred Meek often worked together and always had a good time.”
Michelle Clayton said when her late husband, Bill, was manager of the Rantoul airport and held Business After Hours events there, Mr. Morris could be counted on to provide door prizes.
“He was always so generous,” Clayton said.
Morris Mufflers was a prime spot for perhaps hundreds of car washes held by high school groups, cheerleaders, ball teams, bands and church youth groups. Mr. Morris furnished the water, soap, hoses. Everything but the elbow grease.
Mr. Morris’ quick wit came in handy when it came time to add a new saying to a sign that was a fixture outside Morris Mufflers. He changed the sign about twice a month and said he was always looking for new witticisms to add to it.
He looked forward to the annual Rantoul Fourth of July parade — a large event that draws thousands of people. Mr. Morris joined other Rantoul Exchange Club members in handing out American flags to young people along the route. In later years, he rode in a golf cart furnished by Brookhill Country Club.
Friend Ron Minch said Mr. Morris was active in running the local soap box derby that was initially held near the Knights of Columbus building and later near Mr. Morris’ house on North Maplewood Drive.
He said Mr. Morris convinced the county to resurface North Maplewood. He worked with numerous children to help them with soap box derby cars, some of which went to nationals in Ohio.
“Every year, it didn’t matter whose kid it was, we had the once-a-week shop at the Rec Department,” Minch said. “They could come in, get started and get their feet wet, both parents and the kids. He would come in and help.”
Minch said Mr. Morris was “quite involved” with the Exchange Club. That included placing Freedom Shrines at schools and other public places around town and recognizing individuals or businesses who regularly and properly fly the American flag by presenting them with the Proudly We Hail Award.
Friemel and Mr. Morris were not shy about kidding one another. Mr. Morris let his friend borrow his El Camino to pick up a roll-top desk.
En route to Champaign, Friemel accidently drove through manure that a farmer had dropped on the road. Friemel thought it was just mud.
“When we came out of the store, there was nobody parked around me,” Friemel said. “We got the desk home, and I took it back to Bryce and I told him, ‘I don’t know what’s causing this stink.’ Bryce had to put it on the lift and washed it”
The odor remained for at least a couple of weeks — so much so that Mr. Minch had to drive with the windows down in the dead of winter.
“He never let me forget it,” Friemel said.
Minch said Mr. Morris always had a line about those who have died: “Be sure to go to their funeral or they won’t go to yours.”
Mr. Morris was laid to rest July 27 at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Tracy (Sean) O’Donnell of Thomasboro; his son, Brad (Erin) Morris of Bloomington; his granddaughter, Ellie; and other relatives.