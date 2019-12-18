Breakfast with Santa Saturday at youth center Dec 18, 2019 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Rantoul Rec Department will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa.Santa will be on hand from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the youth center.The event is free to the public. Donations will be accepted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Updated: Man arrested after chasing teen into home, fighting with occupant Accounting firm hired to help treasurer's office take care of backlog Rantoul man gets probation after admitting attack on man Breakfast with Santa Saturday at youth center Eater students best teachers in Battle of the Books Eater speech students excel in regional competition Updated: Double-murder suspect’s former landlord in Melvin ‘very much shocked’ Thomasboro school board appoints Seder to fill vacancy Most Popular Articles ArticlesFire causes $90,000 damage to Rantoul family's homeSnow plow damages front of Rantoul businessRantoul man robbed of wallet, cell phoneRantoul man disappears from courthouse just before being convicted of drug possessionNew downtown mural dedicatedThomasboro school board appoints Seder to fill vacancyThespians find a home; first play this weekend in downtown RantoulVillage trustees hear complaints about upcoming utility rate hikesRichard HardyVillage board calls special meeting regarding sports complex land purchase Events Browse Today's events Submit