PENFIELD — Penfield-Gifford American Legion Auxiliary will hold a pancake-sausage breakfast Sunday, March 1.
The event is scheduled from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Parish Center, Penfield.
Cost is a donation.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 11:51 am
