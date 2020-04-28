Break out the golf clubs again — courses reopen May 1 with restrictions

RANTOUL — Roger Campbell can’t wait. The avid Rantoul golfer who likes to golf even when most people are sitting at home by the fire has been missing his favorite pastime since golf courses were closed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campbell and many other golfers have May 1 circled on the calendar. That’s when golf courses in Illinois are scheduled to reopen.
“I was tickled to death” when hearing the news, Campbell said.
But there will be restrictions. During the interview, Campbell and others were waiting to see what those restrictions would be.
As was Gary Hardin, president of the Rantoul Park District board, which operates Brookhill Golf Course.
“We don’t know,” Hardin said. “That has to come from the (Center for Disease Control) and then Public Health. I’m guessing one person per cart.”
A long list of restrictions was announced Friday by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the most notable of which included the requirement of online or telephone bookings; players shall be grouped in twosomes; and 15 minutes between tee times.
Also, no golf cars may be used on the course. Only privately pulled carts may be used. The rental of pull carts is not allowed. The bottom of the cup must be elevated by placing the cup upside down so the bottom is roughly 1 inch below the top of the hole, or styrofoam can be placed in the bottom of the cup. Flags cannot be removed from the cup.
Clubhouses, halfway houses and pro shops will remain closed. Only basic operations staff will be allowed.
The complete list of golf restrictions is available online.
Kevin Applebee, owner of Rantoul’s other course, Willow Pond, predicted no carts would be allowed, and he was right.
“That’s a big deal,” Applebee said, because most golfers don’t want to walk. “Ninety percent of the people who play use a cart.”
That will hurt business a great deal because most golfers will choose to stay at home or go out of state. It will also deprive golf courses of cart rental fees.
“When you’re used to a cart,” you’re not likely to start walking, Applebee said. “Most of the bags today aren’t designed to be carried. They’re pretty heavy.”
Campbell isn’t one of those who will let having to walk the course keep him at home. He will pull his three-wheeled cart carrying his clubs and head out on foot, but he knows that many of his fellow golfers won’t follow suit.
Like others, Campbell was anxious to hear what the regulations will be.
“I went in (to Willow Pond, where he is a member) this morning to see if they heard what they were going to do,” and Manager Tom Wilks said no word had come down yet, Campbell said.
Hardin is glad the stay-at-home order didn’t come during the summer.
“It’s been good timing with the weather we’ve had,” he said. “We’ve had some good weather, then a lot of rain, and it got cold,” Hardin said.
But it’s getting close to the time courses host outings. Hardin said there haven’t been any cancellations yet at Brookhill. None are normally held this early anyway.
Illinois’ courses remained closed while neighboring states Iowa and Indiana allowed theirs to remain open throughout the pandemic, and Wisconsin and Minnesota recently reopened courses.
“A lot of die-hards have been telling me they’ve been going to Indiana,” Applebee said. “We live in a state that likes to make examples I guess.”
Added Hardin, “We have had people asking us, ‘Why can I go to Indiana 40 miles away and play but can’t play here?’”
Campbell said he tried to make a reservation at one Indiana course and couldn’t get on until 4 p.m., so he told them to forget it.
Applebee said the shutdown has been a financial burden for his course and others.
Golfers generally come out of hibernation when the temps hit the 50s, he said.
There has been one silver lining though:
“My maintenance staff has all been working,” Applebee said. “So the course is probably the best shape it’s ever been in. We reseeded the tee box, aerated the tee boxes and have done a lot of other work to the cart path and the sand traps. It’s in really good shape. You can go down the fairway and there’s no divits. Everything looks nice.”
Some of the regulations in other states might be in the works for Illinois courses such as no rakes for bunkers, no ballwashers and no handling of flagsticks.
In cups, foam has been inserted so golfers can retrieve balls without reaching down. And of course there’s the 6-foot social-distancing requirement.
Said Carrie Williams, executive director of the PGA: “We are thankful the governor’s office has reintroduced golf. Golf can be part of the solution for people seeking physical activity and a relief from stress. While we want golf to be as accessible as possible, we are adamant that it has to be safe. We trust and will enforce the governor’s directive.”
Rantoul parks
Rantoul Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said the governor’s directive didn’t impact Rantoul parks much.
“He extended the (stay-at-home) order, but the parks are still operating like they have been,” Humphrey said. “We’re pretty much status quo — social-distancing and all that.”
The order likely pushed back the department’s schedule for such programs as youth league baseball and softball, which generally start the second week of May. Teams normally would have been practicing by now.
Among the restrictions has been a ban on playing basketball in the town parks. The new tennis and pickleball courts were locked.
To prohibit basketball, rec staff placed boards atop the hoops and fastened them with twist ties, but on two courts, someone cut the ties to allow them to play. So the rec department used a more-secure method to prohibit playing there.
“I just hope people respect the governor’s orders. It’s not something the village instituted,” Humphrey said.