Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.