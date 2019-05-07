LUDLOW — The 2019-20 school year at Ludlow Grade School begins Aug. 16 and ends May 26.
The 176-day student attendance calendar was approved by the Ludlow school board at its April meeting.
Teacher institute days will be held Aug. 14 and 15.
The board recognized the resignation of teacher Sherry Janowski at the end of the current school year. Janowski, the longest-tenured current teacher, will complete her 15th year teaching at the school.
The elementary teacher also directs the all-school music program, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. The musical is open to the public.
Justin Schultz, a representative from First Student bus company, spoke to the board.
The board discussed options for a new bus contract. The district’s contract with Illinois Central School Bus expires at the end of the school year.
Neither company has presented a formal proposal.
The board approved a $29,000 contract with Kelly Glass to continue the final phase of the school’s window replacement project.
The final phase includes replacement of windows in two classrooms that face the front of the school building. The work will be completed in the summer.
The board elected Darla Palumbo to her second term as president. Also elected were Tom Fultz as vice president and Erin Brucker as secretary.
The board will continue to hold monthly meetings at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the school.
Principal Tanya Turner reported eighth-grade students will attend a mixer at Rantoul Township High School May 15 and 16. Also, an eighth-grade class trip is in the planning stages.
Turner said a field trip for grades 6-8 is also in the planning stage.
K-5 will take a trip to Museum of the Grand Prairie, Mahomet, on May 23.