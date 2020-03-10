RANTOUL — During the last five years, Rantoul police officers have used their Tasers 116 times. But the bulk of those uses have not involved stunning someone.
Police Chief Tony Brown said the majority of the time, when a person sees a Taser displayed, he or she stands down and offers no additional resistance. But those other times ....
... There have been 31 occasions when officers have had to zap someone who resists. That’s an average of six times a year.
In recent years, each officer has had his or her own Taser. The police department has owned 28 of the devices. That will change under a new contract with Axon. The village will get rid of the old units and buy 14 new Tasers, and officers will take turns carrying them when they are on duty.
Brown asked the village board to approve the purchase of the new Tasers for $64,679. He said the stun guns were first used by the department in 2004.
“The devices have reached the end of life,” Brown said. “They are no longer supported by Axon, and we can’t get replacement parts for them.”
The purchase program will offer the village a savings of $5,000 and comes with a five-year warranty plus training and cartridges. The department budgeted $30,000 toward the purchase this year.
The remainder of the cost can be paid off over the next five years at $8,600 per year.
Rantoul police Sgt. Marcus Beach trains officers nationwide in the Taser program.
He said according to Axon, the life expectancy of the Tasers is five years, “but we’ve had Tasers on the road for over nine. So it comes down to their use.”
The board was expected to vote on the purchase at this week’s monthly meeting Tuesday night.