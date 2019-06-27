URBANA — Anticipating a decrease in donations due to the upcoming holiday, Community Blood Services of Illinois (CBSI) is seeking additional blood donors in the days leading up to Fourth of July.
A strong week of donations before the holiday weekend will help ensure the blood center will continue meeting patient needs at local hospitals.
Donors may schedule an appointment to give blood by calling (800) 217-4483, scheduling online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).
As an added ‘thank you’ for donating, all presenting donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card, double or triple points to spend in the blood center’s donor loyalty store (3X points through June 30, then 2X Points July 4 - 7), and automatic entry in drawings for a $500 Visa gift card (winners chosen the week of June 24-30 and the week of July 1-7).
To find a nearby Donor Center or mobile blood drive, call (800) 217-4483 or check schedules online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and visit the Blood Center’s social media channels: www.facebook.com/bloodservices, www.twitter.com/willyougive, and www.instagram.com/willyougive/.