RANTOUL — Community Blood Services of Illinois will hold a community blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at American Lutheran Church youth hall, 500 Church Drive.
Donors will receive a voucher for a $5 gift card (Amazon, Target, Lowe’s and more).
To donate, contact The Blood Center at 217-367 2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70783 to locate the drive. To ensure social distancing, donors must make an appointment.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call the Community Blood Services of Illinois at 800-217 4483. Donors who last gave blood on or before 4/22/20 are eligible to give at this drive.