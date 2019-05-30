RANTOUL — A blood drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.
All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card.
To donate, contact the blood center at 217-367-2204 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 70783 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of old (16 with parent permission form available through bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. Call Community Blood Services of Illinois with questions at 800-217-4483. Donors who last gave blood on or before April 11 are eligible to donate.