RANTOUL — A blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.
All presenting donors will receive a $10 gift card to Starbucks, Casey’s or Amazon and will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card.
To donate, appointments may be made by contacting the blood center at 217-367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 70783 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call the Community Blood Services of Illinois at 800-217 4483. Donors who last gave blood on or before 11/7/19 are eligible to give at this drive.