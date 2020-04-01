Bingo! Chamber director comes up with card idea as a pick-me-up for community

RANTOUL — Amanda Vickery was trying to think of ways to help the Rantoul community, and then, bingo! the thought came to her.
Vickery, the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, has prepared a bingo card with suggestions to aid the business community, show appreciation and help people’s mental and physical health during these days of the COVID-19 virus shutdown.
The card contains 24 squares with recommendations ranging from “order online from a local retailer” to “participate in a virtual fitness class” to “write a positive Google review for a local business.”
She said it took “a few hours” to come up with the items to include in the boxes and to design the card.
“We’re all in this together. We have so many people in this town. We can all play a part. I’m excited about it,” Vickery said.
For people without printers at home, Vickery said she is considering the idea of printing some of the bingo cards and leaving them in the chamber mail box for people to pick up.
Asked how the virus shutdown has affected the chamber of commerce, Vickery said, “This has affected us because it’s affected our members. We’re trying to see what we can do for them. This is just something small we can help to do with that.”
Vickery said she has had some chamber members ask what incentives are available and what’s going to happen. The chamber is working with the village of Rantoul to develop a grant program for local small businesses using the Community Development Block Grant fund.