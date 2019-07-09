RANTOUL — State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) compared this year’s mammoth state capital infrastructure plan to a homeowner buying a house that the previous owners hadn’t taken care of: There is a lot of work to be done on Illinois’ infrastructure.
The Rebuild Illinois program totals $45 billion — and $33.2 billion of that will go to transportation improvements. Eight of those projects are earmarked for Champaign County.
Helping to pay for the capital plan is a 19-cent increase in motor fuel tax, hiking the amount to 38 cents a gallon. The increase will make Illinois the second-highest taxer in that category in the country.
The state also increased the tax on a pack of cigarettes from $1.98 to $2.98. The increase is expected to raise about $150 million for the next fiscal year. That money will also go to fund the capital infrastructure plan.
Bennett, who was appointed to the Senate after Gifford native Mike Frerichs was elected Illinois treasurer in 2014, came into office the same year former Gov. Bruce Rauner began as Illinois governor.
For three years the state did not have a budget.
“This year we have a budget plus,” Bennett said, adding that new Gov. J.B. Pritzker was elected on a “well-articulated platform. He said what he was going to do, and he pushed ahead with that.”
Bennett said he believes the recent legislative session was a success.
“There were many things passed that they had been trying to pass for a long time,” Bennett said. “For one, there is a budget that is passed. That is the minimum that should be expected.”
Bennett said he believes the budget reflects the priorities of most Illinois residents. For one, there is a 30 percent increase in K-12 education funding. Additional money was allocated to higher education, and there is more money for roads and for public safety.
Bennett then used the building-upkeep comparison.
“There was a capital bill,” Bennett said. When you have an old building or an old house, you maintain it as you go. You don’t wait until it’s in disrepair. In Illinois, though, that’s how we usually deal with infrastructure.
“Every meeting I’ve been in for five years, people bring up roads and bridges. Farmers talk about ‘My farm to my elevator is 10 miles longer because the three bridges between my elevator and my house are out now.’”
Bennett said the motor fuel tax has “basically been the bare minimum” that has funded infrastructure improvement in recent years.
“If you want to add to that, you need a capital bill for that,” Bennett said. “It’s usually (passed) every 10 years. Ten years ago they didn’t do a full one. They did a half one.You have to go back to the Clinton administration when the state put money into a capital bill.”
Bennett said he voted against the fuel tax increase because he believes it unfairly taxes downstate residents compared to their upstate brethren. He said a discussion he had with one of the bill’s sponsors is that state officials figure Illinois drivers average 10,000 miles a year, meaning the higher gas tax will cost anywhere from $100 to $200 more per year. In rural downstate Illinois, many residents have to drive 10 miles just to get groceries. They live farther from the essentials than those in metropolitan areas.
“It will impact rural residents more, especially farmers,” Bennett said, adding farmers are especially hard hit this year due to tariffs against China and this spring’s rainy weather that set back planting about a month.
Bennett said 62 percent of the state’s population lives in Cook County. Every year it’s a fight to maintain the funding levels at their current rate when it comes to transportation funds. Upstate Illinois has been receiving 55 percent of state transportation funds.
“We held onto that (55-45 split) for this year’s roads and bridges funding,” he said.
Part of the capital bill will also address older, aging schools and other buildings.
The General Assembly also passed a higher minimum wage and legalized recreational marijuana for adults.
Bennett was asked why Illinois has been “so aggressive” in its stance on illegal immigrants.
He said Pritzker recently signed three bills — one regarding financial aid for undocumented students, one dealing with law enforcement and one dealing with keeping Illinois families together.
Bennett said the bills are typically sponsored by Chicago-area lawmakers.
“I don’t know that Illinois has been that aggressive,” he said, but it is when you compare it to the Trump administration’s stance.
Bennett said a student who comes to this country with his parents and is educated in Illinois is unable to secure financial aid to attend college. To receive financial aid, the student must go to a qualifying state such as California.
“If you think of it as an investment,” he said, “we have subsidized their education for 18 years, and they’re just about to the point where they’re going to get the college degree and work somewhere, and now we send them out of state to do that.”
Bennett said some of the bills “are grayer.”
One deals with whether it is the role of local law enforcement or the federal government to pick up illegal immigrants. Under the state legislation, it is the federal government’s responsibility.
Bennett said he and his staff pride themselves in being accessible to the public. He has offices in Champaign and Danville and is available in Rantoul the second Tuesday of every month at the chamber of commerce office to meet with the public.