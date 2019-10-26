OSMAN — Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church will be preparing a benefit soup supper for Megan Thompson of Monticello.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church fellowship hall. The church is located between Mansfield and Bellflower.
Thompson was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at the age of 32. It has spread to her liver and bones, and her last treatment regimen failed, so she is presently looking for experimental treatments.
A free-will offering will be taken. People who are interested in donating are asked to make their check payable to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail it to the church at 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, IL 61843.