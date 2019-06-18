POTOMAC — Area residents got to watch art in motion as Nate Grice of Paxton and Rob Estes of Paducah, Ky., painted a mural at the butterfly garden in Potomac.
The weather cooperated throughout the weekend, and children were invited to paint masterpieces as well. The mural was sponsored by the Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club.
— Potomac Public Library will hold its Kindergarten Readiness program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, and the Summer Reading Program later that day from 1-2 p.m.
Adults will be offered a craft activity at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
A storytime lunch will be held from 12-12:30 p.m Thursday, June 20. Children can bring a lunch to the David Judy Park and hear a story, then at 1:30 p.m. play games at the library that day.
— There will be a cake walk at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, on the Gifford State Bank parking lot in Potomac.
The library will sponsor the event, and is asking for donations of baked goods. They may be dropped off during regular library hours.
— Mark your calendars for the Sons of the American Legion Summer Bash Saturday, June 22.
A bags tournament, by Toad Farms will start at 1 p.m., with registration at noon.
American Pie band will play from 7-11 p.m. Food and drink will be available.
The event will take place at the Potomac American Legion.
— Thought for the week: “A father is someone who carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Unknown
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com