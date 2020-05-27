RANTOUL -- A youth league baseball and softball season that appeared to be in jeopardy of not happening could take place after all.
The Rantoul Recreation Department will take registrations for youth league now through June 5.
Registration will be accepted online at myrantoul.com or over the phone at 217-893-5700.
Those who hold a Kids Foundation voucher or have held a voucher in the past may call the above number to register. Registrants will be notified by either the volunteer coach or the Recreation Department.
Open practices will be held June 15-18, and organized games will be played June 29-Aug. 14.
Rec Department Luke Humphrey said it is expected games will be played Monday through Saturday in multiple locations throughout the village.
The season is dependent on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan transitioning to Phase 4.
Game schedules will be written, but not published, until the department receives guidance on the transition to Phase 4.
Humphrey said the plan is a fluid one "and we will adjust accordingly as issues arise."
"In the event that we are unable to play games, no refunds will be issued, but each registrant will receive a t-shirt and (a) softball/baseball," he said.