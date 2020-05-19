RANTOUL — Bank of Rantoul, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, has recently made donations to the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, St. Malachy Catholic School, and Cultivadores totaling $20,000.
Said Dennis Long, Rantoul Bank chairman of board and Co-CEO: “Each of these organizations provides vital services to the Rantoul community, particularly in these difficult times. Our goal is to assist those most in need within our community”.
Long also noted that Bank of Rantoul is actively participating in the CARE Act Payroll Protection Program, and to date, has been able to receive approval for more than 100 applications for local businesses totaling in excess of $9,000,000.
Bank of Rantoul is a locally owned and operated community bank. This December will mark the bank’s 100th year of continuous operation.