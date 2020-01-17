Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain early. Morning high of 41F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.