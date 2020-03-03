Back home: At RTHS, nearly one third of teachers/workers are grads of the school

RANTOUL — Principal Todd Wilson has seen the number of Rantoul Township High School employees who are RTHS grads increase.
There’s a reason for that. There’s a little favoritism shown when it comes time to hire. When job candidates are equal in ability, the choice of whom to hire is more likely to go to the RTHS grad because he or she is probably going to stick around longer.
“When I’m looking to hire people, I’m looking to hire more locally/regionally,” Wilson said. “We get really good candidates from all around the state and sometimes out of state, and we hire them, but their longevity isn’t always as much as someone from the district or the area.”
Potential job retention is something Wilson considers.
Of the 165 RTHS employees, nearly a third — 50 — are RTHS grads. That includes jobs ranging from administrators to teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, secretaries and custodians.
Four of the seven administrators earned their high school diploma from RTHS — Wilson, Assistant Principal Brook Billings, Dean of Students/Athletic Director Travis Flesner and Dean of Students Amy Jones.
“When we’re looking to hire people, we’re going to put the best candidate in front of our kids,” Wilson said. “I’m not saying being an RTHS grad gives a leg up. If credentials are equal, though, being an RTHS grad would probably tip the scales.”
Some RTHS grads go to college, the military or work force and return to the area to live.
Coming back home after eight years in the military was an attraction for Wilson, a 1990 RTHS grad. When a job opened for dean of students, he applied because he liked the idea of serving “the district that served me.”
“Thirteen years later I’m still here,” Wilson said. “There’s a sense of giving back to your community. There’s a level of comfort because you somewhat know what you’re coming into even though education changes over time.”
The attraction to return home is why some teachers and other staff who grew up elsewhere don’t stay at RTHS, he said. They, too, want to return home.
Following are responses from some staff on returning to teach at the school where they graduated:
Keith Krickovich
“So I graduated from RTHS back in 2010, and started working here in 2018. My job title is “paraprofessional,” which means that I am in classrooms helping kids that need a little extra help from time to time. I help kids with classwork, I help teachers give notes and lessons, and I help out with club activities like our Scholastic Bowl team and our newly revived D&D Club.
“Some of my co-workers taught me in school, and there’s still a small internal struggle to not call them by just their last names anymore, but I’m getting better at it. As for why I decided to come back to RTHS, that’s actually pretty simple. I’ve worked in retail and in security, but that’s very day to day. At RTHS, I get to help and interact with our future every day. To be honest it’s nice to work with not only great people, but people you know because they either taught you, or because they sat next to you in school.”
Ashley Bryan
“I chose to work at RTHS because of the pride I have for our town. I want my students to see that I chose to live and raise my family here. There are so many great things about RTHS and Rantoul.
“RTHS has been the only place I have ever taught. I started here in December of 2008, and my role has changed over time. I can’t imagine working anywhere else. Some of my colleagues have become some of my closest friends. I know that if I need help, they will step up and vise versa.
“This goes for the administration, too. I know that if I need something, they are a phone call/email away. I love the fact that they are very visible in the building. Our administration know our kids (students), and that mentality has been passed down to the teachers and staff.
“I personally have some kids that I am their ‘school mom.’ I love the relationships that I have been able to build with my kids. Being able to be a part of a community where I can see my current and past students is extra special to me.”
“I am a special education teacher. I primarily work in the algebra classes. I have added responsibilities of helping students with IEPs (individualized education programs) select their classes, as well as testing coordinator for the PSAT/SAT for students who receive accommodations. In addition, I am the special education team leader.”
WES COX
“I graduated from RTHS in 1998. I began working at RTHS in 2008. I am in my 12th year here.
“I teach Physical Education and Drivers Education classes. I have previously been an assistant football and basketball coach here at RTHS from 2008-2016. I have also served in various roles filling in for vacancies that we have had in the building (wood shop and Spanish classes). Prior to teaching at RTHS I was a coach and teacher in North Carolina for four years.
“I applied to work at RTHS because of the great experience I had as a student there. Several of the teachers I had were still teaching at RTHS when I began teaching and coaching here.
“Mr. Amerio was my geography teacher. Mrs. Sally Bryan, who was the athletic director at the time, was my chemistry teacher. There was a sense of family and community here at RTHS when I attended as a student. That continues to this day. All staffulty who work in this district are passionate about helping their students and co-workers to succeed. If there is a need, the staffulty here are more than willing to step up and help out.
“We have had some teacher and sub shortage issues here, just like any other school. Staffulty step up and cover these to make sure that our students still have the many opportunities that they have in a variety of subject areas.”
Mitch Wilson
“My first teaching job was at PBL, then Edwardsville, then Centralia. I knew at some point I wanted to return to Rantoul and give back to my community. I just didn’t know when that would be. I had an interview here right out of college, but it was not the right time. I am thankful for the time I was able to spend in those other school districts because it gave me time to grow as a professional and learn from some great educators and coaches.
“When I was teaching at Centralia, a PE position came open here at RTHS, so I applied, and Scott (Amerio) called me a few days later to come in for an interview. I have now been back at RTHS for eight years.
“I teach Strength and Conditioning PE, Adaptive PE, Team Sports PE and Behind the Wheel Drivers Ed.
“I have enjoyed my time here at RTHS, living in the community, being close to family and giving my time and resources to the students and athletes who are growing and maturing and often times looking for a positive role model. I always tell my kids, ‘Don’t think you are alone in this journey we call life. If you need something or need me to provide anything for you I will gladly help you.’
My biggest role models and mentors growing up were my PE teachers and coaches, so it kind of feels like life has come full circle.
TONY WORTHINGTON
“I was approached by a few board members about my interest in replacing the retiring buildings and grounds superintendent. So, I always wanted to be a part of the school since I had graduated from here in 1982, and this was a great opportunity to come back to the school where I had so many memories.
“I supervise all the maintance, custodial and groundskeeping, along with overseeing all student transportation.
“I have been employed at RTHS for eight years. I see a lot of great opportunities at RTHS for students and faculty. When I started and continue to this day I still get excited coming to work on a daliy basis because I see a lot of amazing teachers and students walking the halls.