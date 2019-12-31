PAXTON — Auditions have been scheduled for the next Tri-County Players play, “The Last Séance,” by Herb Hassler.
The auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton.
Needed are three men and six women to fill the parts in this farce about a family-oriented séance scam.
Attempts to conceal the swindle lead to a number of surprising twists amid frenetic action. The final twist of the play reveals why this must be the last séance.
Those wishing to audition will need to read excerpts from the play. Practices will begin Monday, Jan. 6. Practices will from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The show dates are Feb. 14 – 16 and 21–23.
For additional information or to set up a different time to audition, contact Tammy Belanger at 217-766-1174.