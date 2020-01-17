RANTOUL — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has cited the Rantoul City Schools board for violating the Open Meetings Act in the public forum portion of the Oct. 17 meeting.
Resident Wendell Golston sent a request to the attorney general to review a possible violation on Oct. 31.
The violation came when Golston was speaking to the board and mentioned a shooting that had taken place that day.
Board President Bill Sweat cut in and told Golston that because the gunplay didn’t happen near any of the five RCS schools that Golston’s comments didn’t pertain to school business and that he wouldn’t be allowed to continue.
Added Sweat, “According to the Open Meetings Act, if you bring this up and it doesn’t pertain to the school, I can interrupt you.”
After Golston filed the review Raoul asked Sweat to provide a written response to the allegations.
In the written response Sweat asserted that he has the authority to rule inappropriate comments to be out of order based on School Board Policy 2:230 with an emphasis on subsection 4 of 2:230.
Raoul disagreed.
According to a letter sent to Sweat and Golston, it was deemed Sweat was not allowed to interrupt Golston.
The letter stated, “Subsection 4 does not authorize the President’s interruption because the interruption addressed the content of Mr. Golston’s comments rather than any procedural matter.”
The entire matter was news to the rest of the RCS board.
At the board meeting Thursday night the issue was brought to the rest of the board members.
Sweat addressed Golston before the public forum portion of the meeting:
“My actions on Oct. 17th when I interrupted you during the public forum when you were addressing the board concerning a shooting that occurred in town was incorrect. I should not have interrupted you and redirected your conversation, and I should have let you go on and continue. Therefore, I give you my apology,” Sweat said.
Golston then said he would like an apology from the entire board because the violation was filed against the Rantoul City Schools Board and not just Sweat. The apology was received.
“I accept your apology,” Golston said, “and we can move forward.”
At least one member of the public didn’t think Sweat’s apology was enough.
Jack Anderson, during the forum, asked Sweat to resign.
“I call for you to step down as board president and resign your position on the school board,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Sweat did not let the board know about the investigation.
But Sweat disagreed.
“The board did not make this mistake; Bill Sweat made this mistake,” Sweat said. “So the board is not being held responsible for it. That is why I offered the apology.”
Sweat also said he would not be stepping down.
“My actions have not disgraced the board, has not disgraced this community and has not disgraced anybody. Therefore, I am not stepping down.”
Board member Andy Graham also made it evident he was frustrated by Sweat’s actions.
Graham asked all the board members if they were aware of the attorney general contacting Sweat, and all members said they were not aware.
“You were notified Oct. 31st, and now we are hearing about Jan. 16th,” Graham said.
Graham later told Sweat, “We should’ve been copied on your response.”
Sweat agreed he had been in error.
“My bad I didn’t copy you on the response,” Sweat said.
Graham said Sweat was “making a mockery of this board room, to find out during the public comments of the board meeting two months after you did it, that is OK?”
Sweat said once the decision was rendered that he “did not necessarily have the complete opportunity to inform all the board members,”
The attorney general’s letter said the reprimand will suffice for Sweat’s action.
“The Public Access Counselor has determined that resolution of this matter does not require the issuance of binding opinion. This letter serves to close this file,” the letter concludes.