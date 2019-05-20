RANTOUL — Rantoul police are seeking additional information after a report of multiple gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said a person in a white vehicle drove to the block, exited the vehicle and fired shots.
The intended target is unknown. No damage could be found to any building in the block, and no one was reported injured.
Sullivan said the witness couldn’t give a description of the shooter, who left without further incident.
Police found six shell casings at the scene.
The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-893-5600.