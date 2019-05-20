Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Occasional rain in the morning...then becoming windy with a few showers late. High 61F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.