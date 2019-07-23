FISHER — Fisher Superintendent Barb Thompson told the school board that when school starts next month, at least one chiller in the grade school will be operational at all times.
Both chillers are being replaced as part of this summer’s health life safety work, and the work is expected to continue into the school year.
School begins Aug. 15 for teachers and the following day for students.
Parents can register their children online now. Otherwise grade school registration is set for 1-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1 at that school. Junior-senior high registration is scheduled for 1-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at the school.
The school board approved moving $1.344 million from the working cash fund to other funds. Of that total, $1.261 million goes to the building fund, $50,000 to the education fund and $32,300 to the tort fund.
Building fund money will be used for the ongoing work this summer, and a new social studies curriculum, among other things, will be paid for out of the $50,000. It was in January that the board purchased the bond that provided the working cash.
Also the board approved an overnight stay in Springfield for the high school volleyball team to attend a camp. Individuals are paying their own costs, including gas but the district is providing the van to travel there.
The board approved its copier/printer managed service contract with DFI Digital for $1,139 monthly.
Grade School Principal Jim Moxley acknowledged the Partners Involved in Education parent group, which is paying for the summer library program. The funds pay for grade school librarian Kelly Friedlein to work Tuesday and Thursday mornings enabling students to check out books through July 30.
Junior/Senior High Principal Jon Kelly noted that students enrolled in AP calculus once again did well. All scored high enough on the final exam to secure college credit as 90 percent of students taking the class over the years have done.
Kelly also thanked teachers on that staff who manned the gates one night for five hours each during the Fisher Fair.
The board agreed to hire Randy Woodcock for the part-time janitor position, 6.5 hours daily for 180 days. After the meeting the board had a look at the refinished, repainted high school gym floor that had just been completed which Kelly called “awesome”.
Thompson said she is still looking to fill one grade school teaching position.