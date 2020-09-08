RANTOUL -- Two Kankakee teens have been arrested in the attack on a Rantoul man in his front yard last month.
Bryson Russell, 18, and a 16-year-old, both of the 600 block of North Dearborn, Kankakee, were arrested for aggravated battery, mob action and battery.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said Kankakee police arrested the pair Sept. 5 after a vehicle they were in was stopped for a traffic offense.
Warrants had been issued for both of them, and they were subsequently arrested on the warrants," Bouse said.
The 18-year-old is being held in the Champaign County jail, while the 16-year-old is being held in the juvenile detention facility.