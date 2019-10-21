CHAMPAIGN — Police on Saturday identified Jabari Morris, 20, of Rantoul, as the suspect in a Friday night shooting in Champaign.
An arrest warrant for Morris has been issued for the alleged offense of aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond on the warrant was set at $500,000.
Morris is described as a 5-foot-5 black male weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair.
According to Champaign police, they learned at about 8:26 p.m. Friday that a 32-year-old man with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to a leg had arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting had occurred at a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue and “evidence was recovered from the scene,” according to the police report. A verbal argument may have preceded the gunfire, it said.
It wasn’t the only incident of gunfire reported overnight.
About three hours later, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Burr Oak Court. Multiple bullet casings were recovered from the scene, police said. There was property damage to a nearby building but no injuries in connection to the incident had been reported, they said.
And, at about 1:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to another report of shots fired at the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue. A private residence, which was occupied, had been struck several times by gunfire, according to the police. No related injuries had been reported.
It’s unknown if any of the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.