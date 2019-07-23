POTOMAC — Armstrong-Potomac Archery is headed to the 2019 NASP Championship Tournament (formerly known as the World Tournament) in Nashville.
The archers will be shooting on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26. This is the last tournament for the 2019 season. Making the trip to Nashville will be Makenna Ackerman, Luke Townsend, Trenton Childers, Kendrick Crawford, Gavin Harris, Andrew Peck, Kassidy O’Brien, Aleczander Scott, Sydnee Scott, Zach Birge, Aidan Cunningham, Keegan Cunningham, Arianna Stephens, Emma Swinney, Evan Swinney, and Jayce Townsend.
— Potomac and Armstrong schools have entered into a co-op for girls softball with Gifford.
Practice begins 4-5:45 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Gifford Grade School. Girls in grades 4-6 may take part, and must have a physical before the first practice.
— The Collison Country music shows will continue with Logan Kirby performing on Wednesday, July 31. It will be held outside at the Masonic Park in Collison.
Food will be available at 5 p.m, and music from 6-8:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
— The Potomac Seniors lunch group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Fast Lanes Bowling Alley, Hoopeston. The public is invited.
— The book club will meet to discuss “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Potomac Public Library. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
The Kindergarten Readiness program will be held at the Potomac Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. The Summer Reading program will take place that afternoon at 1:30.
On Wednesday, July 31, there will be a Lego challenge for children at 10:30 a.m. and an adult art therapy session at 1:30 p.m.
A Back-to-School Bingo activity for the children will take place Aug. 7, and the library is seeking school supplies for prizes. Donations may be brought during library hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10-3 p.m.
Kids and kittens were on the agenda at a recent library event, where kittens were available to cuddle while reading cat-themed books.
— The Potomac Church of Christ will have a VBS event at the church from Thursday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 3, for children kindergarten through grade eight. It will have a “To Mars and Beyond” theme. Registration will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and the activities will be from 6-8:30 each evening. It will culminate with a pizza party on Saturday.
— Those looking for temporary employment may be interested in becoming a census taker. Information has been placed in several businesses around Potomac. You may also check 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
— A correction to last week’s information regarding the Potomac American Legion’s new commander, Jesse LeSure. He has taken the spot previously occupied by Michael Howie. It was reported that it was vacated by Harold Hoskins, who held the position before Howie. Thanks to Sherry LeSure for providing the correct information.
— Thought for the week: “All right everyone, line up alphabetically according to your height.”- Casey Stengel
