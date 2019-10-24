POTOMAC —The Armstrong-Township High School student council will hold a fall party open to local school children from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the school.
There will be games, snacks and a costume contest. There is no charge for the event.
— The PTO at Armstrong Ellis Grade School will sponsor a fall festival in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the school.
There will be bounce houses, inflatables, games, activities, and treats.
— The village of Potomac has set trick-or-treat hours for 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Parents are advised to make sure young children are accompanied by adults, and use sidewalks as well as flashlights or reflective clothing for safety.
— Potomac Grade School is sponsoring a Potomac Cardinal Coat Closet, which will be available for those who need help acquiring coats, hats, and gloves for their students.
New or gently used coats will be accepted and will be located in the school library for those interested. Sizes currently available are 5 through 16/18 in both girls and boys styles.
If a size is needed that is not available, people should contact the office and one will be located.
These purchases were made possible through help from The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County, after the school’s donations to them from their “Pennies for the Pantry” drive last year.
— Potomac PTO will sponsor a movie night, showing “Toy Story 4”, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the front parking lot of Potomac Grade School.
Bring chairs and blankets for the outside venue. If weather is inclement, it will be held in the gym. Admission is free, and a concession stand will be available.
Children must be be accompanied by an adult.
— Armstrong Ellis Grade School will hold its first Renaissance Rally of the year in the afternoon Friday, Nov. 1, at the school.
The Mighty Armstrong Players will perform a play, and students will enjoy fairy tale-themed stations, games, and activities. The rally is part of the school’s program rewarding positive behaviors.
— Homework Club is scheduled for 3:15-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 30 and 31 at the Potomac Public Library.
An adult craft activity, craft wood slice painting will take place at 1:30 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 30. There will be an additional class at 7 p.m. if enough interest is shown.
Sign-up for this activity needs to be by Thursday, Oct. 24. The library will be open for Trick or Book from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
— Thought for the week: “Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body.” — Joseph Addison
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com