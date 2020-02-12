POTOMAC — Armstrong Township High School senior Evan McCarty has signed to play football at Greenville University next year.
He chose the college because of “the atmosphere and small-town feel.”
“The coaches and anyone else I have talked to there have been incredible and extremely helpful in making my transition from high school to college,” McCarty said. “The thing I am most looking forward to while going to Greenville is the different people I will meet and create friendships with. Also, I look forward to working as hard as possible to earn my keep with the football team and contribute to taking my team deep in the season.”
On the Hoopeston Area High School coop team he has played defensive tackle, nose guard and offensive tackle. He has balanced football and school with a part-time job at Gernand Farms, which is coupled with a work-study class he takes at school.
McCarty plans to major in Agribusiness. He is a son of Clarenda McCarty and Travis Taylor of Potomac, and Bernie and Sara McCarty of St. Joseph.
n n n
The Potomac-Armstrong eighth-grade boys basketball team continued its winning streak by defeating St. Malachy 62-51 to win the 1A regional championship.
The scoring was led by Kollin Asbury with 25 points, followed by Devan Larkin contributing 19, Nathan Rogers 12, Cain Buhr four and Dawson McMasters with 2 points.
The team will play Prairieview Ogden Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Chrisman for the sectional championship. Potomac-Armstrong is coached by AJ Nowaczyk, assisted by Paul Kuiper.
n n n
There will be a benefit for Potomac resident Kim Wells Wright, starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Sarge’s Tap, 409 E. Main St. in Danville.
Wells suffered a stroke in November and was recently discharged from the hospital. She has had three brain surgeries and will require home therapy. Her husband, Damon, returned to work recently after taking time off during her critical period.
Hospital bills and home care will be extremely costly. The benefit will have food, a silent and live auction, 50/50 raffle, t-shirts, and live entertainment.
The committee is seeking donations in the form of auction items, baked goods or monetary. For more information or to donate, contact Kim Cotten at 217-304-2746.
n n n
Potomac Public Library will not be open Monday, Feb. 17 in honor of Presidents’ Day. Homework Club will be conducted on Feb. 19 and 20. Adults are invited to enjoy games and puzzles at 1 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 19, and children may do the same from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Thought for the week: “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.” — William Shakespeare
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com