ARMSTRONG — Second-semester honor roll has been released for the 2019-20 school year at Armstrong Township High School.
HIGH HONORS (4.0 grade point average or higher)
Seniors — Cheyenne Cade, Chase Fancil, Aidan Fitzsimmons, Johnathan Lyons, Evan McCarty, Madison Pollitt, Emily Rogers, Jaedyn Vela and Joei Younker.
Juniors — Emma Franzen, Emma Jameson, Brittany Lance, Olivia Logue, Violet McCool and Mason McMasters.
Sophomores — Blythe Bridgeman, Ersie Cooper, Luke Gordon, Casey Grant, Madelyn Hudson, Alexis Huston, Mattie Kennel and Seth Pollitt.
Freshmen — Kaylee Blackford, Kelsey Blackford, Faith Cline, Cadence Crull, Elana Duden, Shay Eichelberger, Kalie Hardwick, Gavin Lomax, Lily Jameson, Gillian Mulvaney, Gavin Parkerson, Cami Saltsgaver and Lindsay Suits.
HONORS (3.50-3.99 gpa)
Seniors — Jordyn Dillman, Justin Flessner, Katelyn Luecke, Natalie Schluter and McKenzie Spain.
Juniors — Anna Duden, Jessica Goulding, Akira Hagley, Casy Howie, Makayla Learned, LeAnne Rogers, Rylee Showalter and Jayce Townsend.
Sophomores — Mikayla Brimhall, Alyssa Colunga, Carlyn Crozier, Denley Heller and Brody Howard.
Freshmen — Kyla Bullington, Kelli Burrows, Shawna Cole, Alana Colunga, Camryn Howie, Ella Lunda, Paige SanMiguel and Evan Schluter.
HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.49 gpa)
Seniors — Caleb Elliott, Marshall Gudauskas, Jonathan Hudson, Dylan Knight and Gabe Learned.
Juniors — Reece Adkins, Ayden Koenig, Jessie Smith and Mackenzie Wernigk.
Sophomores — Kaydence Bridgman, Josh Goulding, Kenneth Moore, Ali Morgan, Ethan Rabb, Alexis Rhoades, Trenton Spencer and Justin Wilken.
Freshmen — Donavan Gudauskas, Zoey Harding, Lane Lawrence, Brayden Nelson and Olivia Williams.