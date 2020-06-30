ARMSTRONG — Fourth quarter honor roll has been released at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School.
High honors lists students who have all As, while regular honors lists students with all As and Bs.
FOURTH GRADE
High honors — Justin Pettice.
Regular honors — Ashlyn Ackerman, Wyatt Harding, Sara Rademacher, Kamilla Runyan and McKenna Whitlow.
FIFTH GRADE
Regular honors — Savannah Hardwick, Jasper Pesek and Josie Reardon.
SIXTH GRADE
High honors — Cala Reifesteck.
Regular honors — Makenna Ackerman, Aiden Blackford and Helena Brandenburg
SEVENTH GRADE
Regular honors — Shaley Ferrell, Jennifer Goulding and Natalie Spencer.
EIGHTH GRADE
High honors — Ellie Cooper and Brynn Spencer
Regular honors — Cain Buhr and Matthew Montoya.