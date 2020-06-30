ARMSTRONG — Fourth quarter honor roll has been released at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School.

High honors lists students who have all As, while regular honors lists students with all As and Bs.

FOURTH GRADE

High honors — Justin Pettice.

Regular honors — Ashlyn Ackerman, Wyatt Harding, Sara Rademacher, Kamilla Runyan and McKenna Whitlow.

FIFTH GRADE

Regular honors — Savannah Hardwick, Jasper Pesek and Josie Reardon.

SIXTH GRADE

High honors — Cala Reifesteck.

Regular honors — Makenna Ackerman, Aiden Blackford and Helena Brandenburg

SEVENTH GRADE

Regular honors — Shaley Ferrell, Jennifer Goulding and Natalie Spencer.

EIGHTH GRADE

High honors — Ellie Cooper and Brynn Spencer

Regular honors — Cain Buhr and Matthew Montoya.