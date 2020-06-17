ARMSTRONG — Armstrong Township High School senior honors and awards have been announced for the 2019-20 school year.
Vermilion Valley Conference all-academic team — Jordyn Dillman, Chase Fancil, Evan McCarty, Madison Pollitt, Emily Rogers, Natalie Schluter and Joei Youker
Abby Liffick — Gifford Lions Club scholarship ($1,500)
Jonathan Hudson — Danville Area Community College: Danville Engineers Club ($500) and Danville Metal Stamping JS & RA Beck Scholarship ($1,000)
Cheyanne Cade — Danville Area Community College Foundation: Witzel Family Scholarship ($250), O’Shaughnessy-Prince Community Service Scholarship ($250), Mark C. Meyer Memorial Scholarship ($750), John and Judy Weaver Scholarship ($1,500)
Joei Younkger — Southern Illinois University-Carbondale: Grant ($430), Saluki Scholar ($2,000) HSG New ($3,500)
Emily Rogers — Brian Black Memorial Scholarship ($250), OSF Healthcare Scholarship ($500), Robert L. Bezely Memorial Scholarship ($3,000), DACC Presidential Scholarship (full tuition)
Chase Fancil — Bradley University: Legacy Scholarship ($1,500 a year. Total $1,600) and Dean’s Excellence Scholarship ($1,600 a year. Total $64,000)
Evan McCarty — Georgetown Fair Outstanding Young Citizen nominee, Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship ($100), Eddie Hillman Memorial Scholarship ($500), Greenville University Panther Preferred Scholarship ($18,000 a year. Total $72,000)
Jaedyn Vela — Salutatorian. Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen ($100), Village of Potomac Memorial Scholarships ($250), Vermilion County Principals Association Academic Award ($500), Vermilion County Money Smart Kid ($750), SIU-Carbondale Academic Award ($2,000 a year. Total $8,000)
Madison Pollitt — Georgetown Fair Outstanding Young Citizen nominee, Village of Potomac Memorial Scholarships ($250), Potomac school district Margaret Endsley Memorial ($500). Olivet Nazarene University: Merit grant ($17,500), Nazarene Advantage ($2,000), Olivet grant ($2,000), Olivet First Step ($6,300), WCIA Channel 3 Best of the Class and valedictorian