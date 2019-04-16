RANTOUL — A man armed with a knife robbed a Rantoul convenience story early Tuesday morning, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police Chief Tony Brown said the man walked into Casey’s North, 300 N. Century Blvd., about 4:30 a.m., displayed the knife and demanded money from an employee, who complied. The robber then fled on foot.
Brown said an employee followed the robber for a time and saw him running north. A police officer also saw the man running between houses near Marshall Street, close to Sangamon Avenue, southeast of the store, but lost him.
The robber, who covered his face, was described as a black male about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a black hoodie, black pants, tan boots, a blue baseball hat and a plaid shirt.
Police said the store has surveillance video, but identifying him might be difficult due to having his face covered.
The amount of cash taken was not released. No injuries were reported.