RANTOUL — An armed robber escaped with numerous cell phones and other electronic devices from a Rantoul business.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said a man walked into the Verizon store in the 300 block of East Champaign Avenue about 11:25 a.m. Saturday, displayed a handgun and told the employee to take him to the phones.
The employee went to a back room with the suspect, opened a safe, and the robber took multiple iPhones, iPads and Samsung Galaxy phones. He left on foot.
Sullivan said the employee described the suspect as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, 5-10 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a garment over his face, a black hooded jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS